NORFOLK — State Rep. Shawn Dooley has joined the long list of politicians considering a run for Congress if Rep. Joseph Kennedy III vacates his House seat.
Kennedy, D-Brookline, is considering a run for the Senate, which would open up his 4th Congressional District seat.
Dooley, R-Norfolk, said Thursday that virtually every politician dreams of going to Washington and he would be interested.
“Of course, I’d love to do it,” he said.
But, he said, he would be a long shot, even more than Scott Brown was when he pulled off a dramatic upset of Democrat Martha Coakley in a Senate race.
Dooley represents some of the most Republican towns in the state but would need more than his base in Norfolk and Wrentham to win a district with heavily Democratic communities such as Newton and Brookline.
The district also includes all of the Attleboro-area communities.
Reportedly, several politicians are considering a run if Kennedy moves on.
Locally, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said he is not considering one now, but would if Kennedy vacated the seat.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said he has always been interested in running for Congress, but is now focused on being mayor and getting re-elected in November.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, has also expressed an interest.
Outside the immediate area, The Boston Globe recently reported a long list of officials who might consider a run.
