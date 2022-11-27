NORFOLK — An organization known for decorating the graves of military veterans with evergreen wreaths at Christmastime is bringing an educational event to Freeman-Kennedy School Wednesday.
But that’s raising a red flag for one local resident, who points out that Wreaths Across America has faced criticism in the past for how it raises funds and where that money goes since the leaders of the group and the Maine company that supplies the balsam wreaths that donors pay to sponsor are members of the same family.
Glenn Hill, in a Nov. 11 letter to the town’s school committee, complained that such an arrangement “raises questions of conflict-of-interest, since there is no means for donors to determine if the non-profit is overpaying for wreaths supplied. Further, it becomes a question if the for-profit is enriching itself at the expense of donors. Further, anytime a nonprofit is raising significant funds from donations, then transferring a large portion of those funds to a related for-profit, it raises concerns of self-dealing.”
Hill, in an interview with The Sun Chronicle, said it was improper for the town administrator and superintendent of schools to promote a private charity and said he had “doubts about this charity in terms of worthiness.” He added that he’s filed freedom of information requests to determine how the group was scheduled to appear in town.
In response to a request for comment from The Sun Chronicle, Superintendent Ingrid Allardi wrote in an email that Wednesday’s presentation at the Freeman-Kennedy School “is a free event and will be open to the community after school hours. Donations are not required.” She adds the group “is not endorsed or promoted by the schools or the town of Norfolk.”
Part of the reason for the visit, Allardi added, is to pay tribute to local veterans, including Sgt. Adam Kennedy, for whom the school is named, who died in Iraq in 2007.
According to Allardi, neither the school nor the town invited Wreaths Across America to visit. Kennedy and Joseph Reagan, director of outreach for Wreaths Across America, were classmates at Norwich University and close friends, she wrote. Reagan called the school department “to see if we would be interested in having the mobile exhibit at the Freeman-Kennedy school in honor and recognition of Adam’s service.” Wednesday’s event will include laying a wreath on Kennedy’s memorial stone at the front of the school building.
Wreaths Across America Day
Last year, the group — best known for laying wreaths on thousands of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery — saw Norton and Wrentham take part in Wreaths Across America Day in December where more than 2,700 towns and cities adorn veterans’ graves and cemeteries.
It marked the third year Norton participated and the first for Wrentham.
Wreaths Across America is recognized by both the IRS and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office as a tax-exempt non-profit corporation. But it has faced criticism of perceived conflicts of interest before.
In 2018, Nonprofit Quarterly, a magazine that covers the nonprofit sector, noted the organization’s growth to a multi-million dollar operation. (It reported taking in just over $22.28 million in grants and donations in 2020, the last year for which records are available.) But the magazine pointed out that having the same family that controls the charity also running Worcester Wreath “is the essence of self-dealing, though after being challenged the nonprofit now discloses this relationship on its website and in all of its reporting.”
Accrording to Amber Caron, communications director for Wreaths Across America, the company has always been above board about its relationship with the Worcester family.
“The WAA origin story is well documented and publicly shared as is the organization’s relationship with its wreath vendor,” Caron said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Wreaths Across America has always been transparent about the perceived conflict of interest and how it is handled, making information about the relationship with Worcester Wreath available to donors, supporters, and the public on our website.”
She added that “all members of the Worcester family have scrupulously recused themselves from any transactions related to Worcester Wreath Company including our Executive Director Karen Worcester, who is a full-time volunteer for the organization.”
For every $15 donation, Wreaths Across America will place a wreath on a veteran’s grave, the organization says. The group’s website says that 86 cents of every dollar donated “goes toward wreath sponsorships, shipping costs not covered by our trucking partners, sponsorship group paybacks, and other program-related costs.”
According to the company, $5 of that “is paid back to our many fundraising partners,” including veterans organizations. Scouting groups and other charities. The remaining $10 pays for the wreath. The group says the market price for such wreaths would be $10 to $15.
While Worcester Wreath had been the exclusive supplier for the charity, in 2016 the nonprofit put the contract for wreaths out to bid, Nonprofit Quarterly reported. The only bidder was Worcester Wreath. Caron said the company has issued a new request for bids this year.
The charity’s ratings among various groups that rate non-profits is somewhat mixed. For its 2017 campaign, Greatnonprofits.org awarded it five stars, its highest rating. But it gets only a 70% “needs improvement” rating from Charity Navigator.
Caron, in her email, says that’s because of the timing of the group’s financial reporting and plans are in the works to fix that.
Caron told The Sun Chronicle that the visit to Norfolk schools won’t be used for fundraising. However, the press release from the town does provide a link for those who would wish to donate.
That also drew an objection from Glenn Hill.
“The Town of Norfolk, and by extension, the Norfolk Public Schools, should not have a relationship with any entity where their practices are not completely above-board, honest, transparent and publicly accountable,” he wrote in his Nov. 11 letter.
The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit at the Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St., will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday. The exhibit is not open to the public during school hours.