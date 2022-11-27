Wreaths Across America Norton
Jill Mathieu of Norton places a wreath on a grave during a 2018 wreath laying ceremony at the Norton Common Cemetery as part of the Wreaths Across America campaign to honor deceased veterans.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORFOLK — An organization known for decorating the graves of military veterans with evergreen wreaths at Christmastime is bringing an educational event to Freeman-Kennedy School Wednesday.

But that’s raising a red flag for one local resident, who points out that Wreaths Across America has faced criticism in the past for how it raises funds and where that money goes since the leaders of the group and the Maine company that supplies the balsam wreaths that donors pay to sponsor are members of the same family.

