NORFOLK — A local woman was one of three $1 million winners in Massachusetts in last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
Jan Busby of Norfolk was the first to claim her prize, MassLottery said Monday.
The winning numbers Busby selected were birthdays of family members. She told lottery officials she only plays a few times a year, but played in last Wednesday’s drawing because the jackpot was so high.
Busby purchased her ticket at Shaw’s Supermarket, 255 East Central St., in Franklin.
Two of the three $1 million prizes were claimed Friday at MassLottery headquarters in Dorchester.
Besides Busby, Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley claimed her prize for a ticket purchased at Pride Station & Store in her western Massachusetts town.
A third $1 million prize sold by Global Montello/Gulf in Waltham hasn’t been claimed yet.
Each of the three retailers that sold the winning tickets receives a $10,000 bonus.
The jackpot for last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing stood at around $1 billion, leading to strong lottery sales in the area and across the country.
It was the third-largest in the game’s history, and the largest in the game since a world record $2.04 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California in November 2022.
Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is an estimated $820 million. If hit, the jackpot would be the fifth-largest in the game’s history and the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history.
The jackpot is the game’s largest since January when a $1.35 billion prize was won on a ticket sold in Maine. Tuesday’s drawing will be the 28th since the jackpot was last hit April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York.
Mega Millions jackpots of $33 million and $31 million were won on tickets sold in Massachusetts in January.
