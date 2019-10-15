NORFOLK — For years, local residents have had to put up with a sharp increase in traffic when Gillette Stadium in Foxboro hosts events, especially New England Patriots games.
In response, Gillette officials have agreed to provide additional traffic management resources, including police officers and signage, to Norfolk.
The measures were first used at last Thursday night’s Patriots game against the New York Giants, with apparently welcome results.
During all weekday Patriot games and concerts, the following additional traffic management measures are being implemented:
- Police detail at the intersection of routes 115 and 140.
- Police detail at the Pine and Everett streets intersection from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Additional signage stating “local traffic only” at Pine and Everett streets and on the Walpole ends of Summer and Winter streets.
Weekend traffic from Gillette events is not as bad.
“Residents were very happy with what was put in place,” selectmen Chairman Kevin Kalkut said Monday night.
The steps were suggested by town officials, including police and public works officials, based on input from residents.
Local and stadium officials will monitor how the changes go and will make adjustments if necessary going forward.
Longer term solutions may include digital speed notification signs, Kalkut said.
