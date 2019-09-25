NORFOLK -- This fall, local police say they don't want residents to fall for scams.
Over the past week, residents have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security and even Verizon in attempts to get people to tell them their personal identification and bank information.
Police urge residents to just hang up.
"We have also had reports of a driveway seal-coating company going door to door looking for business," police said in a statement.
Driveway seal-coating is an old, notorious scam where someone approaches a resident and says they have extra sealant left over from a nearby driveway job.
They offer to seal-coat the resident's driveway for a really cheap price, but the product is often poor quality and heavily diluted, police said. The scammers are long gone with the resident's money before the product quickly begins to fail and wash away.
Police say any company that sells door to door is required by a town bylaw to first register with police. The business will have an ID with them issued by the town police department.
Police say residents should not hesitate to call if someone offers a deal that sounds too good to be true. Police will respond and check them out.
