NORFOLK — Town residents have backed acquiring more state prison land for recreation.
Sixty residents turned out Tuesday for fall town meeting, held in the field house of King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham to safely accommodate social distancing.
School officials informed the town earlier Tuesday that they had learned a student at KP High had tested positive for COVID-19.
It was agreed the meeting could go on since the student had been out of the building since last Thursday, and all schools are thoroughly cleaned each day and high-touch areas are disinfected multiple times.
Among the eight articles on the brief warrant was a request to spend up to $100,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to acquire 43 acres of state land abutting the Pond Street Recreation Complex for future recreation use or open space.
The money, which was approved, would cover the $17,200 land cost, surveying and legal costs.
The request may sound somewhat familiar as residents at a fall 2018 town meeting allocated $4,000 for five of the acres.
The property has been controlled by the state Department of Correction and the town would like to use it for active recreation such as soccer and baseball as well as passive recreation activities such as hiking or biking trails. State legislation to enable the land transfer was approved earlier this year.
The Community Preservation Fund contains money from a property tax surcharge. A committee reviews requests for funding and brings them before town meeting.
In other town meeting business, this year’s budget that began July 1 was also adjusted, principally restoring needed money for local schools that was cut before state aid figures were learned.
Building and equipment items were also approved, including trucks for the DPW. Extra money was also appropriated for more road repaving.
Residents rejected a citizens petition that would have prohibited anyone from keeping any bird or animal that barks, howls or makes other noises for at least 15 minutes between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. that disturbs residents living or working within 750 feet.
The advisory committee opposed the proposal, contending the existing regulations are adequate, allowing the animal control officer to use judgment.
Committee members further maintained the proposal would have been overly restrictive and limited residents from filing legitimate nuisance complaints, and town meeting voters agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.