NORFOLK — Residents will decide on various expenditures, including money for repairing the historic Grange Hall, at Wednesday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of King Philip Middle School.
Highlighting the 30-article warrant. or agenda, is a proposed $49.6 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, a $2.5 million, or about 5%, increase over this year.
“This is the highest increase that we have seen in recent years,” advisory committee Chairman David Lutes said.
The hike is largely due to higher than expected assessments Norfolk is required to pay, including for schools, town officials say.
To balance the budget, some positions are being eliminated and not filled, and one-time federal revenue from COVID and reserve funds are being tapped.
Community Preservation Act funds are sought to repair the Grange Hall on Rockwood Road (Route 115), for Town Hill (the town common), and to develop an open space and recreation plan.
More funds are requested to complete a master plan to guide the town in the next decade or more. The last plan was updated in 2007.
Money is also being asked for building and equipment items, known as capital items.
Among zoning changes proposed by the planning board is revising the sign bylaw to give more flexibility to businesses.
The conservation commission proposes a change to the wetlands protection bylaw.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
