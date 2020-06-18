NORFOLK — Residents face an unprecedented situation voting in Tuesday’s delayed annual town election.
Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
Besides reduced hours because of the pandemic, early or absentee voting that has been expanded by the state because of the coronavirus pandemic has been encouraged, and voters have until noon Monday to request a ballot.
The town clerk’s office has mailed out 1,304 ballots, with over half returned, Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
The ballots have to be returned by the time polls close. There is a drop box outside town hall, accessed from the rear parking lot.
The town has 7,456 registered voters.
As in many other towns, Norfolk is taking measures to assure the safety of voters and election workers.
For social distancing, only two voters per precinct will be allowed at a time inside the school, Greene said.
Also, voters will be provided pens, booths will be cleaned after every voter, all election personnel will have masks, gloves, and shields, voters will enter one door and exit another so there are no people crossing paths, and hand sanitizer will be available.
“We ask that residents coming to vote please wear a mask unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one,” Greene said. “If a resident comes that is not able to wear a mask, we have a separate area set up so that the voter is able to cast their ballot.”
There is just one race, for select board, on the ballot.
Educator Anita Marie Mecklenburg is challenging incumbent Chris Wider for a full three-year term. Wider had been filling the remaining year of an unexpired term.
Former longtime local and King Philip Regional School Committee member James Lehan, who had also served several years on what was then called the board of selectmen, is running unopposed for the regional school board. Kenneth Dow had been serving in the seat.
For local school committee, Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses are running for two available spots.
Incumbents Jeffrey Curry, the board’s vice chairman and representative to the KP committee, and Paul Cochran Jr. aren’t running.
For board of health, no one is officially listed on the ballot for the seat held by Frances Sullivan, and that spot can be filled by a write-in candidate.
Recreation commission member Mark Edwards is looking for another term but commission member Brendan Carty isn’t, and that seat can also be filled by a write-in.
To view a specimen ballot or apply for an early voting ballot, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
