NORFOLK -- The town's new fire chief came on board this past week, and he packs quite a background.
Erron Kinney, 42, had been the fire chief in Sherborn since July 2017, and the 6-foot, 7-inch tall Ashland, Va. native formerly played in the NFL.
Kinney became the first fire chief in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., in 2013, and previously had been a fire captain on the St. Andrews Fire Department in Charlestown, S.C.
Always interested in firefighting, he became a firefighter in 2008 in a suburb of Nashville, Tenn., after retiring from the NFL where he played tight end for the Tennessee Titans from 2000 to 2006.
Referring to the need for a new or renovated fire station in Norfolk, Kinney says he will work toward that goal, noting he also had to deal with an aging fire station in Sherborn that was renovated. Kinney, who is an African American, also pledged to work to bring more diversity to the fire department, including more females.
Kinney was the recommendation of Town Administrator Blythe Robinson and the unanimous choice of selectmen in September to become Norfolk chief from three finalists, including David Healy, a fire captain for the Foxboro Fire Department.
Robinson singled out Kinney for being the only finalist who had been a fire chief, and highlighted his diverse background and reputation for working with town boards.
"We're eagerly looking forward to him," Selectmen Chairman Kevin Kalkut said.
Kinney replaces Coleman Bushnell, who retired in June after steering the department for about 15 years, including launching the department's advanced life support service.
Deputy Fire Chief Peter Patruchik had been interim chief since Bushnell retired.
"He's done great job in the interim," Kalkut said of Patruchik.
Patruchik will be assisting Kinney in transition.
The new fire chief is receiving many congratulations on Norfolk Fire's Facebook page.
"WELCOME!!!! and congratulations to Fire Chief Erron Kinney," Norfolk firefighters posted on their Facebook page.
"I’m sure you’ll be a great addition to an awesome department!" former Norfolk Town Administrator Jack Hathaway commented.
Sherborn firefighters said they will miss Kinney.
"We're sad to lose him in Sherborn. Norfolk has gained a great Chief!!!!," Sherborn Fire Lt. Joe Cumming Jr. remarked.
