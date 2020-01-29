NORFOLK
If residents want a hammer, can of paint or new key, they will likely have to head out of town.
Main Street Hardware & Supply, Norfolk’s only hardware store, is closing Friday.
Edward Hamwey is retiring after 45 years operating the business in the center of town. He says his decision wasn’t due to increased competition from big box stores, though that did put a dent in sales over the years.
It has more to do with the fact that Hamwey, a town resident since 1971, is 80 years old.
“I figured I might as well close it up,” he said Wednesday.
In recent weeks, the store, located in the Wayside Building, has been holding a going out of business sale, or as Hamwey refers to it, a “retirement sale.”
“It’s almost empty,” he said of the store.
Hamwey acknowledged he will miss the customers, and he thinks they will miss him.
“We’ve had the same ones from way back and new ones because the town is growing,” he said. “Everybody is giving me gift certificates, wishing me well and (are) sad to see me go.”
The business has been a big part of the community over the decades. Hamwey has sponsored Little League teams since the late 1970s.
But he has put in a lot of hours over the years, and feels it is just time to retire.
“It is tough getting help,” Hamwey added.
Many of his part-time workers are also getting up in years and at least one heads to Florida for part of the year.
In the past, his family, including his wife, Patricia, son and grandson pitched in.
“I’ve had several people work for me over the years,” he said.
What has been his most popular item he sold?
“Paint is the biggest part of the business,” Hamwey said. Norfolk Hardware has been a distributor for Benjamin Moore.
“There have been quite a few changes,” Hamwey said, noting the business moving more into the technological age. However, he acknowledged he is “old fashioned” and doesn’t take so easily to new things.
Hamwey grew up in Natick, graduating from high school there before heading to Northeastern and earning a degree in chemical engineering. He decided against entering the field, however, and went on to Babson College for an MBA and then got jobs at the Ford Motor Co. in Michigan, Honeywell and Raytheon.
Then, Hamwey said, he “just decided to start a business.” Main Street Hardware opened in 1975 and has stayed in the same location ever since.
What does the future hold?
Hamwey said he doesn’t play golf anymore but may join an area YMCA to keep busy and try to find a “new career.”
“You do something for 45 years, you might want to try something new,” he said. “Not too many people work for the same company for 45 years.”
