NORFOLK — Town police arrested a school bus driver Friday after students found a gun on the bus he was operating, officials said. One school leader called the incident “an incredibly dangerous situation that could have turned tragic.”
David A. Tripp, 65, of Norfolk, is facing charges of reckless endangerment of a child, improper storage of a firearm near a minor, intimidation of a witness and carrying a firearm on a campus.
A student’s parent contacted police about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after being told a gun was seen on the bus by King Philip Middle School students, authorities said in a press release. The weapon was spotted as students were getting on the bus after being dismissed from school.
Police launched an investigation and notified school officials of the Norfolk Public Schools and King Philip Regional School District, who both contract the private Holmes Bus Co., based in Norfolk.
After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the bus, officers determined that the gun was found on a seat in the back of the bus as students were boarding.
No student touched the gun, according to police and school officials.
The driver heard a commotion among children in the back of the bus and took the gun and put it in his pocket, police said.
He then continued on his route and did not report the incident to police or school officials. There were about a dozen middle school students on the bus at the time.
The investigation determined that the gun fell out of Tripp’s pocket while he was cleaning up the bus after dropping off Norfolk elementary school students, officials said.
No elementary school students came in contact with or saw the firearm, they said.
Tripp was questioned by police Friday and they arrested him at his home without incident. Police say Tripp had a license to carry the weapon and owned the gun.
Police identified the firearm as a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber. When it was confiscated at his home Friday, it was loaded with seven rounds, but did not have a round in the firing chamber, according to authorities.
Police Chief Charles Stone said his weapons license will be immediately suspended and police will seize any and all firearms in his possession.
The incident was announced by Stone, Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Ingrid Allardi and King Philip Regional School District Superintendent Paul Zinni.
“I want to commend our officers for their sense of urgency in conducting a thorough investigation, leading to this arrest,” Stone said in a statement. “We are extremely fortunate that no children were injured as a result of the suspect’s reckless and dangerous conduct.”
Zanni called the incident “deeply disturbing” because it involves someone entrusted with the care of schoolchildren.
He said the driver allegedly put students in danger by “not only carrying a firearm on a school bus but being so reckless as to lose it and allow a child to find it.”
“This was an incredibly dangerous situation that could have turned tragic in the blink of an eye,” Zanni said.
Both school districts require that all bus drivers undergo a criminal background check before being hired by the bus company.
“I was horrified to learn about this incident and it is unconscionable that a person would bring a firearm onto a school bus full of children, let alone someone whose care of those children had been entrusted to them,” Allardi said.
“I am furious, as our parents and community members should be, and we will be reviewing our contract with the bus company and at the very least demanding the driver’s termination,” she said.
School administrators will contact with the families of all students who were on the bus and counselors will be made available for them next week.
The driver has been banned from transporting children of both districts.
His employment status is a question for the bus company, the officials said. Tripp works for the bus company.
Tripp will likely be arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court, according to police.
