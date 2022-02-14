NORFOLK — Select board member Kevin Kalkut has announced his candidacy for the state representative seat now held by Republican Shawn Dooley, who is running for state Senate.
Kalkut, 39, a Democrat, is in his fourth year on the Norfolk Select Board and previously served two years as its chairman. Dooley’s wife, CiCi Van Tine, is currently chair of the Norfolk Select Board.
In announcing his bid, Kalkut cited a desire to focus on several issues, including ensuring state-funding commitments are kept to lessen impact on taxpayers in primarily residential communities, and preserving the rural appeal of less populated communities while responsibly planning for balanced growth.
Kalkut also called for strengthening school systems, increasing government transparency, and enhancing engagement with residents and businesses to develop public-driven policies.
He also represents Norfolk on the Norfolk County Advisory Committee and had been a member of the planning board as well as a zoning study committee.
The 9th Norfolk District Kalkut is running for includes Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, and parts of Medfield, Millis, and Walpole. Dooley has represented it since 2014.
Dooley announced his intentions last week to run against state Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham.
The two will vie for the newly-created Norfolk, Worcester, and Middlesex District that includes Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, and Franklin, among other communities.
Rausch is in her second two-year term representing the Bristol, Norfolk, and Middlesex District that includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.