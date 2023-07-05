norfolk senior center

The Norfolk Senior Center.

 Norfolk senior center FB

NORFOLK -- The senior center is preparing to reopen roughly six months after officials were forced to close the building when a water pipe burst caused extensive damage.

The center on Medway Branch Road will open again for the normal schedule of programs on July 17, Norfolk Council on Aging Director Karen Edwards said in a statement Wednesday.

