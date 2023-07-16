norfolk senior center

 Norfolk senior center FaceBook

NORFOLK — The town’s senior center is set to reopen Monday, nearly six months after it was closed due to a burst water pipe that flooded the facility.

The center on Medway Branch Road was so damaged in the February incident, it took months of work to repair and renovate the facility.