NORFOLK — The town’s senior center is set to reopen Monday, nearly six months after it was closed due to a burst water pipe that flooded the facility.
The center on Medway Branch Road was so damaged in the February incident, it took months of work to repair and renovate the facility.
Regular programs are scheduled to begin starting Monday at the refurbished center, Council on Aging Director Karen Edwards said.
With the building closed for the past several months, programs have been held at town hall, the Federated Church and the Grange Hall.
Last Monday, activities that had been held at town hall were suspended in anticipation of the center’s reopening.
However, larger programs, such as bingo and fitness classes hosted at the other locations, continued last week.
Now, most activities will be held at the reopened senior center, Edwards said.
COA programs include strength training, Tai Chi, yoga, Zumba, and Whist.
The Wednesday Friends lunches will continue to be held at the Federated Church until further notice.
COA/senior center officials have singled out the church, Grange Hall and town hall for stepping up to the plate in time of need.
“I would also like to thank our senior residents for their patience and understanding as we worked diligently to repair the senior center,” Edwards said. “After many months of programming being held in other locations, we greatly look forward to welcoming our community members back into our newly renovated senior center.”
The broken pipe and damage were discovered by an employee on an early February afternoon but was believed to have taken place overnight.
Despite taking several precautions ahead of the unusually cold weather that occurred over that weekend, including increasing the heat and keeping doors open to allow for the proper circulation of heat, the temperatures were too low, town officials said.
That caused the pipe to burst above the ceiling space on the side of the building near the front desk and adjacent office.
The leak caused the ceiling in those areas to collapse and pools of water to collect on the floor, which caused damage to the top floor and all of the downstairs floor, officials said.
Before the repairs could be carried out, the building had to be dried out and multiple large dumpsters were filled with damaged building materials, along with programming items, electronics, and supplies, town officials said.
A major hurdle the senior center had to overcome during the renovation work was the building’s elevator. The unit had two feet of oily water in the pit of the machine as a result of the pipe burst, and a hazmat crew had to be hired to remove and properly dispose of the liquid. The elevator also had to be repaired before undergoing a safety inspection by the state, officials said.
The facility has received much-improved insulation for the damaged spaces, new drywall, plastering and flooring, lighting fixtures and fire alarm modules have been replaced, and the HVAC systems have been inspected, they added. Also, new furniture and cabinets had to be ordered.
The water damage followed a similar incident that flooded the library and closed it for over two months.
A pipe burst in the library in late December, flooding the lobby and other areas. The building reopened in March following repairs.