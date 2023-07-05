NORFOLK — The town’s senior center is preparing to reopen roughly six months after officials were forced to close it after a water pipe burst and caused extensive damage.
The center on Medway Branch Road will open again for the normal schedule of programs on July 17, Norfolk Council on Aging Director Karen Edwards said in a statement Wednesday.
Since the center was closed in February, programming has been held at several locations throughout the town to ensure continuity of services for senior residents, Edwards said.
Beginning the week of July 10, she said, programming that has been held at town hall will be suspended in anticipation of the center’s reopening.
However, programs hosted at other locations, including the Norfolk Grange and Federated Church of Norfolk, will continue to be held up until July 17, according to Edwards.
The Wednesday Friends lunches will continue to be held at the Norfolk Federated Church until further notice.
Edwards thanked the Norfolk Grange, Federated Church and town hall departments for hosting and supporting the senior center while its building was being repaired.
“I would also like to thank our senior residents for their patience and understanding as we worked diligently to repair the senior center,” Edwards said.
The broken pipe and damage were discovered by an employee on the afternoon of Feb. 5 and was believed to have occurred late the night before.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.