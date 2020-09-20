NORFOLK -- Zoning board members Monday are scheduled to finally decide on a large housing project known as the Preserve at Abbyville off Park Street, not far from Wrentham and Franklin.
The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at noon, and to participate and for more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us.
The development would fall under the state's 40b affording housing law which bypasses many local zoning regulations and was first proposed in 2017. It would be located at the former Buckley and Mann industrial site on Lawrence Street.
Wrentham developer Thomas DiPlacido is planning 64 housing units, 44 of which would be condos in 22 duplex buildings, and 20 single-family homes.
Thirty-two of the housing units would be four bedrooms, 20 three bedrooms and 12 two bedrooms.
The condos would be on 48 acres, the single-family homes on 18 acres, leaving 25 acres undeveloped on the 66 1/2- acre site.
Original plans had called for a 216-unit, mixed-income development that would have had about 50 apartments and 150 homes, including 90 affordable units.
Neighbors turned out in strong numbers before town board hearings on the project because of several concerns, including health and safety and the environment.
The property has had some contamination from its industrial past, but that has been mostly cleaned up.
Neighbors have been particularly concerned with impacts on area wells, as well as truck traffic and resulting noise from construction.
Helping move the housing development along in recent years the town received state grants of $500,000 to replace the bridge on Lawrence Street and $1.8 million to extend water service in the area and improve Lawrence Street. That latter grant leveraged $395,000 in funding from the developer.
