NORFOLK -- State Rep. Shawn Dooley has become the third local official to announce he is declining a chance to run for Congress.
Dooley, R-Norfolk, said Friday he considered running after receiving inquiries from supporters, but has decided to seek for re-election as a state representative.
Previously, state Sens. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Becca Rausch, D-Needham, said they would also pass on running for the 4th District seat U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III is vacating to run for the U.S. Senate.
It now looks increasingly likely there will be no candidate for the seat from the Attleboro area.
“While I am beyond humbled by all the calls and emails I have received in the past couple of weeks asking me to run for Congress, my priority remains my family and serving the people of Medfield, Millis, Norfolk, Plainville, Walpole, and Wrentham,” Dooley said in a statement.
Republican challengers have been slow to surface for the race, but several Democrats preparing a run.
Dooley noted all members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are also Democrats.
“I do feel it is in our Commonwealth’s best interest to have a more politically diverse delegation in Washington, so Massachusetts can have a strong voice on both sides of the aisle. I hope to have some role in that happening in the future,” he said.
So far, Becky Walker Grossman, a Newton city councilor, has announced she is running for the congressional seat while state Treasurer Deb Goldberg has filed paperwork to become a candidate. Also, Jesse Mermell of Brookline has resigned from Alliance for Business Leadership to run.
Assistant state Attorney General Dave Cavell is reportedly also thinking of getting into the race.
All are Democrats.
The 4th District includes all Attleboro-area communities and runs from Brookline in the north to the South Coast.
Kennedy is trying to unseat incumbent Sen. Edward Markey, D-Malden.
