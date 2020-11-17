NORFOLK — Three-term state Rep. Shawn Dooley, who has taken to taunting the state’s Republican governor over his pandemic response, is seeking the chairmanship of the Massachusetts GOP.
Dooley, a Norfolk resident, easily won a fourth term on Beacon Hill earlier this month, defeating Democratic challenger Brian Hamlin. Dooley got nearly 60 percent of the vote in the 9th Norfolk District, which includes the King Philip towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, among others.
Now Dooley will challenge incumbent GOP Chairman Jim Lyons in January’s election for the party leadership post. Lyons has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.
“I am a lifelong Republican, I love our party, and I know with all of my heart that our message is one that must be heard...,” said Dooley, who is a member of the state committee. “I am not running to maintain the status quo — but instead for the opportunity to create a new beginning, to usher in a new age for the Massachusetts GOP, and most importantly — to win.”
While Dooley cruised to victory in his district, Republicans elsewhere saw their slim ranks on Beacon Hill reduced even further. In January there will be only three GOP state senators and the party also lost seats in the House. That includes the 14th Bristol District, where North Attleboro Democrat Adam Scanlon flipped an open seat that had been held by a Republican for four decades.
Dooley pointed out that in the past two years the Republican Party has seen its legislative delegation drop by 20% overall with a 57% loss of seats in the state Senate. During this same period, for the first time since the Republican Party was founded in 1854, party membership has dropped to below 10% of registered voters.
Dooley, a former town clerk and school committee chairman, was quoted in media reports as saying the party had been spending too much effort attacking Gov. Charlie Baker and the Democrats and should focus instead promoting smaller government, individual liberty, and providing a check on the Democrats.
In a statement, Dooley stressed the need for party unity, positive messaging, and strategic planning to win seats and bring balance to Beacon Hill.
He said “a traditional Republican message of fiscal responsibility, personal liberty, self reliance, and compassion toward our fellow man resonates with the citizens of Massachusetts....We cannot simply say the Democrats are wrong, we must prove that our ideas are better.”
Despite his call for unity, Dooley has slammed Baker — a frequent Trump critic — for what the state representative has seen as overreach in the state’s pandemic response. In an op-ed on a conservative website earlier this year, he called Baker “King Charles.” In a lengthy post on his Facebook page, written after this month’s election, Dooley also mocked mask-wearing mandates and Baker’s latest curfew directive.
Dooley has solidly conservative credentials, winning a 96% rating from the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which generally opposes higher taxes, and an F rating from the liberal group Progressive Massachusetts.
He also won the backing of his predecessor in the state representative seat.
Former Rep. Dan Winslow said, “A key consideration is that Shawn Dooley knows how to win elections.”
“He managed my successful campaign for state representative and then succeeded me in the House. And he just won re-election in a landslide in a district that voted overwhelmingly for Biden,” Winslow, a former district court judge, said.
Dooley told The Boston Globe he intends to keep his state representative seat if elected to the $75,000-a-year chairmanship, leaving day-to-day operations to appointees.
Dooley lives in Norfolk with his wife, CiCi Van Tine, and their four children.
