Norfolk Police Dept Building
Buy Now

The new Norfolk Police Station and the Metacomet Regional Emergency Dispatch Center.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

NORFOLK — Parents are being asked to discourage their elementary school children from flooding town center on early release days following complaints from business owners about being overwhelmed by students, some of whom are reported to be “rowdy.”

“We are changing practices for dismissal due to the significant increase in the volume of students walking to the town center. We had 150 students walk to town yesterday,” Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said Thursday in an email. “There are only a few small local businesses in town and they are not able to accommodate this volume of children.”