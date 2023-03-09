NORFOLK — Parents are being asked to discourage their elementary school children from flooding town center on early release days following complaints from business owners about being overwhelmed by students, some of whom are reported to be “rowdy.”
“We are changing practices for dismissal due to the significant increase in the volume of students walking to the town center. We had 150 students walk to town yesterday,” Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said Thursday in an email. “There are only a few small local businesses in town and they are not able to accommodate this volume of children.”
Police Chief Timothy Heinz and Allardi on Wednesday night sent a statement out to parents and residents on social media about the situation and plans to curtail any problems.
“There have been complaints from business owners in the town center to the district about students becoming rowdy during early dismissal days,” the statement said. “These businesses are unequipped to deal with large numbers of kids gathering during these days.”
Besides walking home or hopping on a school bus, other students get picked up by parents/guardians at the end of each school day.
“Parents are encouraged to have their students follow their regularly scheduled dismissal plans on early release days,” Allardi said in her email. “If parents choose to dismiss their child as a walker, they can certainly do so. If they are dismissed as a walker, they will be dismissed the way all walkers are dismissed on regular school days and will exit school after the buses are called.”
Police and school officials announced the changes after an investigation into what turned out to be a mistaken report of a student shooting another student with an Air-Soft gun Wednesday following early dismissal.
The investigation determined the student had an unloaded Air-Soft gun in a backpack but never took it out and is not believed to have pointed it at another student, officials said.
It was unclear whether the student had the gun in school.
“School officials will be investigating this matter further and police have spoken to the student’s parents,” the statement said.
Two students reported a student was shot with a pellet after police dispersed a group from Walgreens in the downtown. Police were called for rowdy students in the store, the officials said.
No student was shot or injured, they said.
An ambulance that responded to the area for an unrelated medical call around the same time may have led to speculation that it was called for a student, officials added.
The early dismissals have taxed school staff as well as downtown businesses.
“This is causing confusion for our staff verifying changes in dismissal because many students are forgetting to bring notes confirming their dismissal plans and it is disrupting learning,” Allardi said. “Our secretaries are spending the day trying to contact parents and verify dismissal arrangements.”
Concerning the revised dismissal steps, Allardi said “this is not in response to any specific incident and is also not a disciplinary measure.”