NORFOLK — Residents will have a chance Thursday night to learn about proposed changes to the center of town.
A forum on the topic will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Freeman-Kennedy Elementary School off Boardman Street.
Zoning, design guidelines and investment in the town center will be the focus of the community session.
Town officials and residents have for months been studying how to bring a vibrant, mixed-use feel to the town center.
The idea is to blend business and residences by allowing higher density housing with ground floors earmarked for commercial use.
With the town’s commuter train stop nearby, the opportunities for such development are bright, local officials point out.
The town has been working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to study the zoning and infrastructure in the center to enhance mixed-use development.
The study has resulted in recommended changes to zoning and design guidelines in the center.
The recommendations are scheduled to be voted on at the Nov. 19 town meeting and will be discussed by MAPC representatives Thursday night.
The center is currently zoned a B-1 district, the B standing for business.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us/departments/land-use.
