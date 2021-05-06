NORFOLK — Town Hall will fully reopen for business starting Monday.
The building will be open on the regular schedule of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“Norfolk’s number of new cases of COVID has dropped in recent weeks and the Town is in the green zone and is considered lower risk,” town officials said. “Appointments will no longer be needed for any town business that you may have.”
All safety protocols will be in place, and masks must be worn while in the building.
Residents still have the option of making appointments with various town departments.
