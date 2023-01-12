NORFOLK -- Residents will decide whether the town gets a new fire station at a Jan. 28 special election after voters at a special town meeting Wednesday night overwhelmingly backed the $26 million project.
There was an unusually high turnout of 406 voters to King Philip Middle School and there appeared to be only a handful of residents in opposition in a voice vote for the station -- the only business on the agenda.
At the election, voters will decide on a tax hike overriding state tax-levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 to pay for the station, as well as fill a vacant select board seat.
The current average single-family home's assessed value is $626,131, and that home would face an estimated annual $538 increase on its tax bill based on a 25-year bond with a 5% interest rate, finance director Todd Lindmark said.
The lowest of two bidders and the firm the town is obligated by state law to go with, Castagna Construction of Newburyport, came in with a $20.18 million proposal.
When other costs and contingencies are factored in, the new building is projected to cost $26 million, but taxpayers will be paying $22.7 million because $3.3 million was left over from a $12.2 million appropriation in 2016 for new police and fire stations. The fire station wasn't built at that time because of cost overruns with the police station.
The $22.7 million figure is what town meeting voted on and will face voters Jan. 28.
The second bidder, WES Construction of Halifax, bid $22.8 million.
Plans call for the new fire station to be built on the Main Street site of the present fire station, which is sorely outdated and undersized.
Most voters speaking at town meeting agreed with the need but some questioned the impact on taxpayers in these difficult economic times.
"I fully understand the necessity of it but I'm approaching senior status," Rick Smith of Everett Street said. "I keep seeing my taxes go up and up every year. There doesn't seem to be any stop. At some point, seniors are going to be priced out."
The average homeowner is paying over $10,000 a year in taxes.
While applauding firefighters for working in difficult conditions, another resident said his tax bill has risen sharply, and noted the town is looking at an expansion of Freeman-Kennedy Elementary School. "$26 million is a scary number," he said.
"I look at it not as a tax burden but an investment in our community," Ken Gallo of Wampanoag Avenue said.
Linda Elsmore, 67, of North Street, who has lived in town since 1961 -- the decade the station was built, called the building a "little dinky place and long past what it was meant to be."
"What is the price of a human being?" Elsmore asked, noting the police, school and recreation departments over the last several years have received new facilities. She noted she had stepped on a beehive and had to be rushed to the hospital in recent times.
The fire department has gone from all volunteer to a full-time staff since the station was built, Beth Vallee of Red Maple Run pointed out, also highlighting the town hall, senior center and library are in more modern buildings. "It's their turn," she said of firefighters.
Emergency calls in the 1960s were several hundred a year but that number has blossomed to over 2,000, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said, adding calls were up about 200 in 2022 from the previous year.
Another resident noted residents call the fire department in time of need. "They're calling residents for their time of need," he said.
A fire station building committee has been planning the project for nearly two years, and held about 50 meetings besides public forums and tours of the fire station, which had also been the old police station.
"We've done a lot of adapting" to overcome constraints with the station, Kinney said. "It's not a safe and adequate facility to provide town services anymore."
The chief mentioned a trailer used for years for personnel, fire trucks parked in the station bay with bumpers under one another, and structural issues that don't allow for adequate ventilation of dangerous exhaust fumes.
Advisory committee member David Lutes said his committee supported the project, noting the fire chief has had trouble retaining firefighters because of the building conditions.
Building committee Chairman Kevin Champagne said a feasibility study, besides recommending new construction over renovation and expansion, proposed a 32,000-square-foot station but that has been reduced to 26,000.
If the project is approved at the election, construction could begin in the spring and the building could be ready for occupancy in June 2024, followed by demolition of the old fire station.
The election will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.