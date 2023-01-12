Norfolk Fire Station

An architect’s rendering of the proposed new Norfolk fire station.

NORFOLK -- Residents will decide whether the town gets a new fire station at a Jan. 28 special election after voters at a special town meeting Wednesday night overwhelmingly backed the $26 million project.

There was an unusually high turnout of 406 voters to King Philip Middle School and there appeared to be only a handful of residents in opposition in a voice vote for the station -- the only business on the agenda.