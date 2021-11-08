NORFOLK — Residents face several funding requests at Tuesday’s special town meeting, including to expand the filled-up town cemetery.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at King Philip Middle School.
Money is being sought for expansion of the town cemetery, which would add 100 plots as Norfolk Cemetery is near capacity.
Funding is also proposed for several building and equipment items known as capital items that routinely go before town meeting in the fall.
They include money to repair the library’s heating system, for school technology, a tanker truck for the fire department, and a snowplow and replacement of the salt shed for the DPW.
Select board members are looking for approval to lease the roof and part of the parking lot at the police station and also on Sharon Avenue property near the town water tank for solar power that will offset energy costs for town buildings.
Mirror Lake
Funds are being requested from the Community Preservation Committee to begin a five-year weed control program in Mirror Lake.
As for zoning bylaw changes, one would update the floodplain, another concerns internally lit municipal signs for town messages. A general bylaw would update stormwater regulations.
“We have a very short, streamlined warrant that includes articles necessary for the regular functioning” of town, advisory committee Chair Susan Klein said of the 13-article warrant or agenda.
