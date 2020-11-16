NORFOLK — Residents will turn out to the fall town meeting Tuesday to vote on acquiring state prison land for recreation, among other decisions.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the fieldhouse of King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham. Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. Parking is in the main parking lot, with the entrance at the bus loop.
The meeting is being held in the fieldhouse to safely accommodate about 300 people while maintaining social distancing.
Among the eight articles on the warrant is a request to spend up to $100,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to acquire 43 acres of state land abutting the Pond Street Recreation Complex for future recreation use or open space.
The money would cover the $17,200 land cost, surveying and legal costs.
The request may sound somewhat familiar as residents at a fall 2018 town meeting allocated $4,000 for five of the acres.
The property has been controlled by the state Department of Corrections and the town would like to use it for active recreation such as soccer and baseball as well as passive recreation activities such as hiking or biking trails. State legislation to enable the land transfer was approved earlier this year.
The Community Preservation Fund contains money from a property tax surcharge for the town having adopted the state Community Preservation Act that sets aside money for open space, housing, recreation, and historical preservation. A community preservation committee reviews requests for funding and brings them before town meeting.
This year’s budget will also be adjusted, principally restoring needed money for local schools that was cut before state aid figures were learned.
As usually is the case at a fall town meeting, building and equipment items known as capital items are up for a vote, including trucks for the DPW. There is also a request for more money for road repaving.
There is also a citizens petition calling for an amendment of bylaws pertaining to animal nuisances. It would prohibit anyone from keeping any bird or animal that barks, howls or makes other noises for at least 15 minutes between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. that disturbs residents living or working within 750 feet.
The advisory committee opposes the proposal, contending the existing regulations are adequate, allowing the animal control officer to use judgment. Committee members further maintain the proposal would be overly restrictive and limit residents from filing legitimate nuisance complaints.
“We have a very short streamlined warrant that includes articles necessary for the regular functioning of our town,” advisory committee Chair Arthur Frontczak said.
