NORFOLK -- Voters at Tuesday's annual town meeting easily passed a $46.94 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 and approved money to begin planning for a local school expansion.
Ninety-three residents turned out to the three-hour meeting at King Philip Regional Middle School.
Other than the protracted presentation of the budget, there was little discussion of other matters and no close votes.
The budget increases spending $2.1 million, or 4.7%, over this year. The hike is close to what is normally requested.
Norfolk schools received a $691,000, or 5%, jump to $14.46 million.
King Philip's budget is slated to increase $1.4 million, or just under 4%, to $37 million, partly due to a $355,700 rise in special education expenses. But Norfolk's assessment boost of $243,000 to $9.3 million is a lower hike than Wrentham or Plainville.
The DPW budget is climbing $256,000, or 11.9%, to largely meet federal requirements for stormwater management. The library's budget is increasing 10% as staff pay has been boosted after a review found they were underpaid compared to other communities.
The fire department budget is up 6.7% primarily because two firefighters are no longer being covered by a grant. Another police officer has been added as part of police reform.
One of the 33 articles on the meeting warrant sought $225,000 for a feasibility study to expand Freeman-Kennedy School for new classrooms to handle growing enrollment and create an early learning center there.
The early learning center will address a critical space shortage at the town's other elementary school, Olive Day, officials said.
The situation has "reached the point where the school must be expanded to address these challenges and add capacity for future growth," the advisory board said.
When Freeman-Kennedy was originally designed, it included an expansion option.
"It is time to start the study process for that expansion," the advisory board said. "This study will determine the cost and timeline to build the expansion."
The request for $225,000 passed with no opposition. Of the sum, $145,729 will come from the reserve fund known as free cash and $79,270 from leftover funds from the Olive Day roof replacement project.
Another issue was a proposed creation of a downtown sewer district, which was approved.
A small wastewater treatment plant serves the center of town but there have been problems with users not paying fees, including Norfolk Town Center Condominiums and Meetinghouse Village condo.
As a result, the wastewater enterprise fund has a $58,000 shortfall for this budget year that has been addressed with related funding.
A sewer district under state law will give the town more latitude to collect unpaid sewer user fees.
Money was also approved to update the 2007 master plan that guides town growth.
The estimated cost to develop the plan is $140,000, and $40,000 is being covered by a state grant. Town meeting approved $50,000, and another such sum will be requested at next year's meeting.