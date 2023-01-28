NORFOLK -- Residents at a special election Saturday overwhelmingly voted to pay more taxes to see a new $26 million fire station built.
By a vote of 1,359 to 466, voters backed a tax hike overriding state tax-levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 to pay for the station.
The current average single-family home's assessed value is $626,131, and that home will face an estimated annual $538 increase on the tax bill based on a 25-year bond with a 5% interest rate.
A total of 1,844, or just under a quarter of the town's 7,803 registered voters, turned out to the poll at the Freeman-Kennedy School.
"I am speechless," Fire Chief Erron Kinney said of the station vote. "I'm very appreciative of the voters and community coming out, engaging in the process and letting their voices be heard. This is a huge win for the department and community. I know all the personnel are looking forward to it."
Over a dozen firefighters eagerly awaited the results and applauded and congratulated each other with handshakes and hugs when the tally was announced.
Several had held signs outside, including yellow ones with the words "Voting Yes is a Vote for Safety" and a picture of the planned station.
"We're just very happy," said Fire Lt. Seth Hamilton, president of the firefighters union. "The department and union put out a huge effort. The town should be proud of themselves for making a great decision."
Hamilton signaled out the building committee that spent about two years and dozens of meetings planning the new station.
"They did an amazing job," Hamilton said.
Town officials were also very appreciative of the vote.
"I'm absolutely elated," select board member Kevin Kalkut said, highlighting all the hard work of so many including the building committee.
Chief among those was Kevin Champagne, who chaired the building committee.
"It was a great turnout," Champagne said. "We're just blown away with the support for the project. We're just thrilled."
Voters also elected former selectman James Lehan to fill a vacancy on the select board.
Lehan, with 890 votes, easily topped the other two candidates in the race. Paul Burns received 465 votes, and board of registrar member David Rosenberg, 241 votes.
Lehan called his win a "secondary thought."
"My victory is not what's important. We've needed a fire station for so long," Lehan said. "I'm so happy for those guys."
He said he plans to remain on the King Philip Regional School Committee.
"I'll do the best I can do," Lehan said of serving again on the select board.
The mild, snowless weather certainly helped bring more voters out.
"It went real good," Town Clerk Carol Greene said of the election. "I was very happy with the turnout. It was better than I expected."
A total of 598 residents cast ballots during early, in-person voting held the past two weeks. Greene had said she thought that number would have been higher.
Over 400 voters who attended a special town meeting Jan. 11 near unanimously backed the project.
The lowest of two bidders for the new fire station and the firm the town is obligated by state law to go with, Castagna Construction of Newburyport, came in with a $20.18 million proposal.
When other costs and contingencies are factored in, the new building is projected to cost $26 million, but taxpayers will be burdened with $22.7 million because $3.3 million was left over from a $12.2 million appropriation in 2016 for new police and fire stations. The fire station wasn't built at that time because of cost overruns with the police station.
The $22.7 million figure is what residents voted on.
Plans call for the new fire station to be built on the Main Street site of the present fire station, which is sorely outdated and undersized.
Most voters speaking at town meeting agreed with the need but some questioned the impact on taxpayers in these difficult economic times, including seniors on fixed incomes.
The average home is paying a little over $10,000 a year in taxes -- among the highest in the area.
However, supporters of the new station pointed out that construction costs will likely only keep rising in coming years. Also, most other town departments are in fairly new facilities.
Construction of the new fire station is expected to begin in the spring and the building could be ready for occupancy in June 2024.