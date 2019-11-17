NORFOLK -- Residents will be deciding on several matters at Tuesday's fall town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Freeman-Kennedy School off Boardman Street.
The Community Preservation Committee is requesting permission to spend money from the Community Preservation Fund for various projects, including weed control in local waterways and work at town fields.
The fund comes from a property tax surcharge and state contribution after residents accepted the state's Community Preservation Act.
As is typical with the fall town meeting, several building and equipment items that are commonly referred to as capital items are on the warrant or agenda.
There are a few bylaw amendments to be acted on as well.
There were plans to present for adoption several zoning changes to continue revitalizing and modernizing the center of town.
However, the planning board last week voted to postpone the zoning requests for the downtown area.
"The anticipated plan is to bring it back in May," at the annual town meeting, Town Planner Rich McCarthy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.