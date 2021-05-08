NORFOLK -- Residents at Saturday's annual town meeting easily approved a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 and significant zoning changes for the center of town.
A total of 104 voters turned out to the 2 1/2 hour meeting on the King Philip Regional High School football field in Wrentham.
The $44.8 million budget represents a 3 1/2 increase over this year's spending -- down from an average of 4.4 percent over the last several years.
The budget will partly restore this fiscal year's reductions to the town and school budgets due to the pandemic. There is also a technology position being shared with Millis.
The public safety budget is increasing 6 percent.
The town received over $1 million in federal stimulus money, and state aid is coming in with a 3 1/2 percent increase, Town Administrator Blythe Robinson said, adding an auction of foreclosed property yielded over $300,000.
It marked the first time in a decade a key reserve fund called free cash wasn't used to shore up the budget.
A study committee spent about two years developing the recommended changes to the B-1 Zoning District in town center.
"For more than 20 years, the town has encouraged development in town center. Many lots are undeveloped," planning board Chairman Walter Byron said. "The goal is a traditional pedestrian-oriented New England village" with a mix of commercial and residential development.
Housing would be located on upper floors, with commercial on first floors.
Other changes pertain to parking and other areas, and because of the train station downtown, state grant money could be realized, officials said.
The advisory committee supported the request.
A resident through a citizen petition successfully pushed through a zoning bylaw change that revises the town's affordable housing bylaw by increasing the number of affordable units required in housing developments.
The key change is requiring any housing development of six or more units to have some affordable housing, doing away with a threshold of 10 units.
Developers were only building 9 or fewer units to get away from the requirement.
The number of required affordable units would be spelled out in three tiers that increase the percentage of affordable units depending on the size of the development.
An amendment proposed by Byron to keep the threshold at 10 units in town center was not supported.
The first step was approved for the town to look into joining a consortium of other communities to get better electrical rates. Plainville belongs to such a program.
Also supported was an elderly and disabled taxation fund.
Requests from the Community Preservation Committee for up to $100,000 for a shade structure at the senior center was approved as was funds for a feasability study for a regional rail trail.
The funds would come from the Community Preservation Act money the committee oversees.
