NORFOLK -- Residents approved two zoning changes at Tuesday's annual fall town meeting, including one that will ease the construction of a planned new fire station.
A total of 101 voters turned out to King Philip Regional Middle School for the meeting, which lasted just over an hour.
Zoning bylaw proposals from the planning board involved changes to the Business-1 and Commercial-4 zones.
The B-1 change modifies downtown zoning by extending the district 30 feet into the Federated Church property, along the edge that is adjacent to the fire station site on Main Street.
The change was requested for a new fire station as the church property is zoned residential and zoning requires property in B-I that borders residential land to maintain a 30-foot wide green belt of plantings. With the layout of the station lot and existing drainage structures that will be kept, town officials said the entire green buffer would make it difficult to lay out driveways for the new station.
Evergreen trees would still be planted along most of the buffer but not at a section near Main Street for vehicle visibility reasons.
Church officials backed the measure, which was approved unanimously.
The second zoning change will allow age-restricted dwellings to be located above the ground floor of buildings in the C-4 zone if the first floor has a business use. The structures could be three stories and up to 45 feet high.
Residents of Rivers Edge Community condominiums on Holbrook Street/Rockwood Road and near the one buildable vacant lot in the zone supported the change.
One resident pointed out the area is already mixed use.
Jen Cote, owner of Exhale dance school on Union Street, urged voters to approve the zoning amendment, hoping to relocate her growing business to the vacant lot.
The advisory committee before the meeting had recommended postponing the change because of questions that were satisfactorily addressed at town meeting.
"There are plenty of lots there that could be changed or altered in the future," advisory board Chair Susan Klein said.
Town planners said the proposal fit in with the master plan that guides development.
"This is in line with a larger plan in town," planning board Chairman Chad Peck said, adding the purpose of the C-4 zone is to "spur mixed use and economic growth."
The request was approved by a two-thirds vote, as zoning changes require. A few residents voted in opposition.
A total of $1.23 million was appropriated for building and equipment expenditures, known as capital items, including replacement of the town hall boiler ($375,000), roadwork ($100,000), two new police cruisers ($139,000), school technology ($100,000), and a new fire engine ($150,000).
Also, $120,442 was supported for a bond anticipation note for a salt shed, fire truck and snow truck. And $75,000 more was allocated for heating fuel for municipal buildings.