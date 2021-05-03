NORFOLK — Residents trek to the polls Tuesday for the annual town election that features no contests.
Voting for the 7,636 registered voters is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
With no races, Town Clerk Carol Greene expects a low turnout but urges residents to do their civic duty.
“Turnout can vary; we have had as low as four to five hundred, and have had 1,600 to 1,800. It all depends what’s on the ballot,” Greene said.
It costs about $8,000 to hold the annual town election, which is required by town bylaw as well as state law.
Candidates on the ballot, all who are unopposed, are: Eric Harmon for King Philip Regional School Committee, Andrew Bakinowski for board of health, select board Chairman Kevin Kalkut, local school committee members Jennifer Wynn and Medora Champagne, associate planning board member Christopher Montfort, Anthony Kennedy for Bakinowski’s board of assessors’ seat, housing authority member Heidi Compagnone, library trustee Patricia McCarty, and recreation commission member William Rigdon.
There was only one race in last year’s election — for select board, with Anita Mecklenburg winning out over incumbent Chris Wider. The election was held in June because of the pandemic, with a turnout of about one-fourth the voters, half whom voted early by mail. Poll hours had also been reduced.
