NORFOLK -- Residents confront zoning changes and money requests at Tuesday's fall annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at King Philip Regional Middle School on King Street.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORFOLK -- Residents confront zoning changes and money requests at Tuesday's fall annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at King Philip Regional Middle School on King Street.
Zoning bylaw proposals from the planning board involve changes to the Business-1 zoning map and Commercial-4 zoning, one of which the advisory committee doesn't support at this time.
The first would modify downtown zoning by extending the B-1 district 30 feet into the Federated Church property, along the edge of that property adjacent to the fire station site.
The change is requested for the planned new fire station as the church property is zoned residential and zoning requires property in B-I that borders residential land to maintain a 30-foot wide green belt of plantings. With the layout of the station lot and existing drainage structures that will be kept, town officials say the green buffer would make it difficult to layout driveways for the new fire station.
The proposed change doesn't appear to have any negative impact on the church property, the advisory committee said.
The zoning request the committee recommends postponing would allow age-restricted dwellings to be located above the ground floor of buildings in the C-4 zone if the first floor has business use. The structures could be three stories.
Building and equipment expenditures known as capital items include replacement of the town hall boiler, roadwork, two new police cruisers, technology, and repairs to a fire engine.
At least one employee contract is seeking funding.
Several other articles involve routine budget matters such as prior year bills, budget transfers and street acceptances.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.