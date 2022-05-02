NORFOLK — For a second consecutive annual town election Tuesday there are no official contests on the ballot, but there is a rare race by two write-in candidates.
Voting for the town’s 7,701 registered voters is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Freeman-Kennedy School at 70 Boardman St.
Mike Kulesza is the second announced write-in candidate for a planning board seat nobody took out nomination papers for, joining Eric Diamond.
Rob Taglienti is a write-in candidate for one of two recreation commission spots.
The town has had to add a fourth precinct because its population grew by about 500 residents, to about 12,000, as shown in the 2020 federal census compared to the 2010 census.
Town Clerk Carol Greene said she doesn’t expect any serious problems as Norfolk only has one voting location for all precincts and there will be lists available for residents to check if they are unsure of their precinct and staff available to help direct them to the proper check-in table.
On the ballot, Carolyn “CC” Van Tine, chairwoman of the select board, faces no opposition for a second three-year term. Lisa Sheldon has no opponent for school committee nor does Elizabeth Gebhard for board of health.
Gary Sullivan is slated for a planning board seat and Jill Hindley-Lawrence is poised to fill a recreation commission term.
Also with no challengers are town moderator Jason “Jay” Talerman, board of assessors chairwoman Deborah Robbins, library trustee Kenneth Nelson, and constable Mark Flaherty.
With no official races, Greene is expecting another low turnout.
Just 275 residents, or 3.6% of registered voters, cast ballots last year.