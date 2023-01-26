NORFOLK — Voters will decide Saturday whether they want to pay more taxes to see a new $26 million fire station built.
A special election is being held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
Residents will decide whether they want to override the state tax-levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 to pay for the station, and will also elect one of three candidates to fill a vacant select board seat.
The candidates are James Lehan, a former selectman who is on the King Philip Regional School Committee, board of registrar member David Rosenberg, and Paul Burns.
The current average single-family home’s assessed value is $626,131, and to pay for the new fire station that home would face an estimated annual $538 tax increase based on a 25-year bond with a 5% interest rate, Finance Director Todd Lindmark said.
Castagna Construction of Newburyport came in with a $20.18 million proposal for the station. It was the lowest of two bidders and is the one the town is legally obligated to go with.
When other costs and contingencies are factored in, the new building is projected to cost $26 million, but taxpayers would have to cover $22.7 million of it because $3.3 million was left over from a $12.2 million appropriation in 2016 for new police and fire stations. The fire station wasn’t built at that time because of cost overruns with the police station.
The $22.7 million figure is what residents are voting on.
Over 400 voters who attended a special town meeting Jan. 11 overwhelmingly backed the project.
That was an unusually high turnout for a town meeting, and there are many signs throughout town regarding the new fire station proposal, many in support of it.
The town has 7,803 registered voters.
“I’m hoping for a good turnout, but honestly I’m not sure what to expect,” Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
A total of 598 residents cast ballots during early in-person voting held the past two weeks.
“I’m always hoping for bigger turnouts any time voting happens, but for a vote this important I had hoped for more,” Greene said.
Plans call for the new fire station to be built on the Main Street site of the present fire station, which is sorely outdated and undersized.
Most voters speaking at town meeting agreed with the need but some questioned the impact on taxpayers, including seniors on fixed incomes.
The average homeowner is paying a little over $10,000 a year in taxes — among the highest in the area.
However, proponents of the new station point out the project is long overdue and construction costs will likely only keep rising in coming years.
Also, most other town departments are in fairly new facilities.
A fire station building committee has been planning the project for nearly two years and held about 50 meetings besides public forums and tours of the fire station, which had also been the old police station.
If approved by voters, construction of the new fire station could begin in the spring and the building could be ready for occupancy in June 2024, followed by demolition of the old fire station.
