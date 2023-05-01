NORFOLK -- Tuesday's annual town election features one race and should bring out more voters than the previous two local elections, which had no contests.
NORFOLK -- Tuesday's annual town election features one race and should bring out more voters than the previous two local elections, which had no contests.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the gym of Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
Select board Chairwoman Anita Mecklenburg faces a challenge from Paul Burns in the one race on the ballot.
Mecklenburg is wrapping up her first three-year term.
Burns was one of three candidates in the Jan. 28 special election to fill a vacancy on the select board. The election was won by James Lehan, who is also on the King Philip Regional School Committee and is running unopposed for another term.
Also with no challengers Tuesday are Grace Lochhead and Lauren Vives for two three-year seats on the local school committee.
For two three-year planning board spots, board Chairman Chad Peck and Melissa Meo will be on the ballot. Meo has been an associate board member.
Other unopposed candidates are Town Clerk Carol Greene, library trustee Jennifer Oliver, recreation commission member Kim Meehan, assessor Patricia Salamone, housing authority Chairman Robert Shannon, and constable Paul Terrio.
Alexander Perry is running for a second recreation commission seat.
The housing authority term is for five years, the others three years.
Nobody took out election papers for a three-year board of health seat and one-year unexpired term on the recreation commission, and they can be filled by write-in candidates.
Board of health Chairwoman Cheryl Dunnington, who has served several years, isn't a candidate for re-election.
There are 7,848 registered voters, and Town Clerk Carol Greene said she expects a low turnout.
