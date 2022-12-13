Freeman-Kennedy School

A Jan. 28 special election will be held at the Freeman-Kennedy School in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Residents will be choosing among three candidates to fill a vacant seat on the select board at a Jan. 28 special election.

The candidates — James Lehan, a former selectman and former local school board member who is on the King Philip Regional School Committee, board of registrar member David Rosenberg, and Paul Burns — all returned nomination papers by Friday’s deadline, Town Clerk Carol Greene said.