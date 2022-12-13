NORFOLK — Residents will be choosing among three candidates to fill a vacant seat on the select board at a Jan. 28 special election.
The candidates — James Lehan, a former selectman and former local school board member who is on the King Philip Regional School Committee, board of registrar member David Rosenberg, and Paul Burns — all returned nomination papers by Friday’s deadline, Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
Rosenberg has unsuccessfully run for select board before and town moderator. Burns has not served on any board or committee.
The unexpired term on the select board was left by the resignation of Carolyn “CC” Van Tine, who has moved out of town.
Van Tine, a former town moderator who had been chairwoman of the select board, faced no opposition for a second three-year term in last May’s annual town election. The term expires in May 2025.
At the special election, residents also will decide whether to approve funding for a new fire station.
Residents will be asked to support a tax hike through a debt exclusion from state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
A new station has been estimated to cost $25 million, a sum that would be offset by about $3.3 million left over from an earlier appropriation for new police and fire stations.
A building committee has been working on the project for over a year, and has held public forums and tours of the fire station. Another outreach session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the library.
The election will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.