NORFOLK — Voters face the budget for the new fiscal year and a request for money to begin planning for local school expansion at Tuesday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at King Philip Regional Middle School on King Street.
Under the upcoming budget, education expenses are slated for a 5% increase over this year, and the DPW budget is seeking to meet federal requirements for stormwater management.
Another police officer is sought as part of police reform.
Budget requests exceeded revenue, but money from the American Rescue Plan Act is helping make ends meet, town officials said.
Besides the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, one of the 33 articles on the meeting warrant seeks funds for a feasibility study to expand Freeman-Kennedy School to handle growing enrollment.
There is also a proposed creation of a downtown sewer district.
A small wastewater treatment plant serves the center of town but there has been an issue with users not paying fees.
The wastewater enterprise fund has a shortfall for this budget year for which more funding is being requested at town meeting. A sewer district will hopefully address such issues in the future, officials say.
Also up for a vote are several building and equipment items known as capital expenditures. In addition, voters are being asked to approve zoning bylaws which include changes concerning accessory buildings, pools, parking, and yard setbacks.
Money is also requested to update the 2007 master plan that guides town growth.