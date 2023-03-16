Norfolk Election
A voter marks her ballot in a previous town election at the Freeman-Kennedy School in Norfolk.

 {&photoCredit}Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

NORFOLK — The May 2 annual town election will feature just one contest.

Select board Chairwoman Anita Mecklenburg will face a challenge from Paul Burns. Mecklenburg has been wrapping up her first three-year term and Burns was one of three candidates in the Jan. 28 special election to fill a vacancy on the board.