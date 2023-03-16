NORFOLK — The May 2 annual town election will feature just one contest.
Select board Chairwoman Anita Mecklenburg will face a challenge from Paul Burns. Mecklenburg has been wrapping up her first three-year term and Burns was one of three candidates in the Jan. 28 special election to fill a vacancy on the board.
James Lehan, a former selectman, won that race and has returned candidacy papers for another term on the King Philip Regional School Committee
Grace Lochhead has joined Lauren Vives in returning papers for two three-year seats on the local school committee.
Incumbents Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses are not seeking re-election.
For two three-year planning board spots, board Chairman Chad Peck and Melissa Meo will be listed on the ballot. Meo has been an associate board member.
Longtime planning board member John Weddleton isn’t running for another term.
Others who have returned papers for re-election are town clerk Carol Greene, library trustee Jennifer Oliver, recreation commission member Kim Meehan, assessor Patricia Salamone, housing authority chairman Robert Shannon, and constable Paul Terrio.
Alexander Perry returned papers for the second full recreation commission seat. Commission Chairman Mark Edwards isn’t running.
The housing authority term is for five years, the others three.
No one took out papers for a three-year board of health seat and one-year unexpired term on the recreation commission, and they can be filled at the election by write-in candidates.
Board of health member and chairwoman Cheryl Dunnington, who has served several years, isn’t a candidate for re-election.
“This election season is shaping up to be pretty similar to past years,” Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
There were no races in the town election the last two years and three years ago there was a sole contest for selectmen.