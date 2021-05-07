NORFOLK — Besides the budget for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1, residents at Saturday’s annual town meeting will face key zoning changes for the town center.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on the King Philip Regional High School football field in Wrentham. Rain date is the following Saturday, May 15, and town officials are monitoring the weather.
“While the forecast is for cool temperatures and cloudy skies, it looks like rain will hold off until later in the day,” officials said. “Nevertheless it is recommended that residents dress warmly and bring an umbrella just in case.”
Residents can expect to be seated on the field in a socially distanced manner, and masks will be required until they are seated.
A study committee has spent months developing the proposed changes to the B-1 Zoning District in the center of town.
Changes pertain to parking and residential requirements, among other areas.
Select board members are proposing changes to animal regulations, an elderly and disabled taxation fund, and an energy program.
Also, there is an article on the meeting agenda, proposed by residents through citizen petition, to revise the town’s affordable housing bylaw to expand the number of units required in developments.
Community Preservation Committee members are asking for permission to spend Community Preservation Act money on a shade structure for the senior center and a rail trail feasibility study.
There are also requests for funding building and equipment requests, known as capital items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.