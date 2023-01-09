NORFOLK — Residents at a special town meeting Wednesday will vote on a proposed $25 million new fire station that has been planned for years.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of King Philip Middle School on King Street, and the fire station is the only business going before voters.
A special election is also slated for Jan. 28 for voters to decide on a tax hike overriding state tax-levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 to pay for the station, as well as fill a vacant select board seat.
The current average single-family home’s assessed value is $626,131.
“The assumption is that the average tax bill impact would be $538.47, based on the assumption of a 5% interest rate and 25-year bond,” Town Administrator Justin Casanova-Davis said.
A new station has been estimated to cost $25 million, a sum which would be offset by about $3.3 million left over from a 2016 appropriation for new police and fire stations.
The fire station was never built because of cost overruns with the police station.
Plans call for the new fire station to be built on the Main Street site of the present fire station, which is outdated and undersized.
A new fire station building committee has been planning the project for nearly two years, and has held forums and tours of the fire station, which had also been the old police station.
The committee, with the help of a project manager and Dore & Whittier Architects, completed a feasibility study in December 2021 and recommended to the select board that, due to a number of factors including cost to renovate and ability to meet current standards for construction and energy efficiency, the fire station should be replaced with a new structure.
“Firefighters continue to work in substandard conditions,” building committee Chairman Kevin Champagne said, noting trailers have had to be used. “It’s well past its life.”
The committee has been working on the building’s design and gone out to bid for the project.
If the project is approved by both town meeting and voters at the election, construction could begin in the spring with completion anticipated in fall 2024.
The seven-member building committee also includes Fire Chief Erron Kinney, Finance Director Todd Lindmark, and the town administrator.
For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us, where there is a detailed town meeting warrant article about the fire station project. Also, the building committee has a page on the town website with in-depth information, including answers to frequently asked questions, presentations, documents, about the current station, and meeting agendas and minutes.