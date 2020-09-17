NORFOLK -- Residents are urged to beware of people posing as representatives of the town's assessor's office and trying to gain access to homes.
"It has come to the town's attention from a resident two young men were posing as data collectors from the assessor's office and were very persistent in trying to gain access to that resident’s home," local officials said on the town website.
Norfolk police have been notified and are looking into the matter.
"We hope that this is an isolated incident but would like to reiterate that only our Data Collector John Adalio or Chief Assessor Don Clarke would be out doing inspections as part of our data collection process," town officials said.
The town employees will always have identification and be in the assessor's town car, which is a silver Ford Focus with the town seal and the words Assessors Office on the doors.
Anyone with questions should call the assessor's office at 508-528-1120.
