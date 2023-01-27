WRENTHAM — A 39-year-old Norfolk woman who was charged with being drunk when she struck the front porch of a house last month has been sentenced to probation.
Andrea W. King, of 85 Fruit St., admitted in Wrentham District Court Tuesday that police had enough evidence to convict her. Her case was continued without a finding for one year with probation, according to court records.
As a condition, she must attend an alcohol-driver education class for first offenders and will lose her license for 45 days.
She was arrested on Dec. 21 after she drove about 100 feet up a driveway and into the front porch at 6 King St. in Norfolk, according to police.
Charges of driving to endanger were dismissed and she was found not responsible for a civil infraction of failing to drive within marked lanes, according to court records.
