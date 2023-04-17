northborough fire

Norfolk and Wrentham firefighters were among several crews who responded to a massive brush fire in Northborough Friday. The photo shows one area where Norfolk firefighters battled the flames.

 NORFOLK FIRE DEPARTMENT

Norfolk and Wrentham firefighters were among numerous fire crews who responded to Northborough over the weekend to help battle a massive brush fire.

The fire, which started Friday, burned about 120 acres of land before it was “100% contained” by Saturday afternoon, according to the Northborough Fire Department.

