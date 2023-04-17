Norfolk and Wrentham firefighters were among numerous fire crews who responded to Northborough over the weekend to help battle a massive brush fire.
The fire, which started Friday, burned about 120 acres of land before it was “100% contained” by Saturday afternoon, according to the Northborough Fire Department.
The fire was in the Mount Pisgah Conservation Area with several fire departments responding, including Norwood, Medfield, Medway, Millis, Sharon and Westwood.
The departments responded as members of the Forestry Task Force 4B.
State police also used a helicopter to drop buckets of water on the wildfire.
Firefighters were watching for hot spots on Sunday, according to the Northborough fire department.
One firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire was one of the largest in the state so far this spring in what fire chiefs worry will be a rough brush fire season without more rain.
