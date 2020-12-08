NORFOLK — The average home value in town has topped $500,000 and its property tax bill is over $9,000 — both the highest in The Sun Chronicle area.
With input from assessors, select board members on Monday night held the annual tax hearing.
As anticipated, they agreed with assessors that the town doesn’t have enough businesses to have separate tax rates for them and homeowners, something many area communities have.
The town’s tax base is less than 10 percent commercial, and communities usually don’t move toward dual rates until they have at least 15 to 20 percent.
Going with two rates is seen at times as discouraging businesses as the tax burden is usually shifted away from homeowners.
The tentative tax rate of $18.03 per $1,000 assessed valuation is down 62 cents from last year.
The tax rate has dropped because of increased property values and a larger than expected new tax growth number, which has climbed from $569,520 last year to $728,758 this year, assessors say.
The average $510,515 home tax bill comes in at $9,200, Chief Assessor Don Clarke said.
That home last year was valued at $490,000 and the tax bill was just over $9,000.
This was a full revaluation year for property, something that is done every five years, with interim adjustments carried out other years.
Part of the tax increase is attributed to paying for the fairly new $10 million police station.
Tax bills will be mailed out by the end of the month.
The first two quarter bills for this fiscal year, which began July 1, were estimated bills and already due, while the third and fourth quarter bills are due Feb. 2 and in May.
The town’s levy — what is needed to be raised by taxation — is $35.686 million.
Total value of property in Norfolk is $1.98 billion.
More info, including exemptions for seniors and veterans, can be found on the town’s website, www.norfolk.ma.us.
