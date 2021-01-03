NORFOLK — A local lawmaker has narrowly lost his bid to unseat the chairman of the state Republican Party.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, was defeated 39-36 by incumbent Jim Lyons in an election held in a Littleton parking lot.
Lyons, a former state representative himself, has sought to link the state party closely to the policies of President Donald Trump and has clashed with Gov. Charlie Baker, a fellow Republican and Trump critic.
Dooley has also been critical of Baker -- calling him King Charles on social media over the governor's COVID-19 rules -- but has presented himself as a more moderate alternative to Lyons.
The balloting -- held to comply with social distancing rules -- comes after a tough election cycle for the state's GOP. The party lost five of the 35 seats it held in the Legislature, including the slot held for nearly 40 years by members of the Poirier family -- Kevin and later his wife Elizabeth. The House seat left open by Elizabeth Poirier's retirement was won by Democrat Adam Scanlon in November.
