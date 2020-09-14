NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters went nearly a mile into woods off Oakridge Avenue on Sunday morning to rescue a person who was injured.
After getting a 911 call, firefighters went to the scene, located and stabilized the victim, then tried to extricate the victim in a basket, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
However, due to the location deep in woods, an off-road vehicle was requested from the Plainville Fire Department.
“A team effort made for a successful extrication,” Coleman said.
