NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council closed a public hearing on a proposed bylaw concerning storm water during their meeting Monday night.
The hearing opened last fall, but wasn't closed so the bylaw subcommittee could make changes after hearing from residents.
Residents at the Sept. 11 council meeting voiced their displeasure about a permit requirement for new sump pump connections to the sewer system. Some suggested the new regulation should apply to only businesses.
Acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher told the council Monday night that changes were made based on their recommendations and those of the public.
Councilor Julie Boyce said she was happy with the changes, “It’s really important that we have this bylaw given what had happened last weekend. Just knowing how we have all these storm drains emptying into the Ten Mile River.”
Authorities discovered a fuel spill in the river on February 16 after residents complained about an odor in the North Washington Street and Park Street area. The fire department used absorbent booms and also found fuel inside storm drains in the area that go into the river.
Public Works Director Mark Hollowell DPW told the council that the new bylaw would help identify the source of the recent leak, “There was a spill of what we think is home heating fuel into the Ten Mile River and one of the things that this regulation would assist in is chasing that back to the source.”
“It really takes something that we should have the authority to do, but technically we really don’t, outside the goodness of the people who live in the community to do the right thing.”
Councilor Michael Lennox thanked the town manager’s office and all of the department heads who took input from residents and the council to revise the document.
Councilor John Simmons was pleased that the new draft addressed concerns raised in September about lot size, enforcement and clarifications about sump pumps.
“This is proof that the system works and we can work together collaboratively to get things done in the community,” Gallagher said.
An annotated version of the bylaw is available for review on the DPW website. The council will vote to adopt the bylaw at a future meeting.
Click here to view highlights of the public hearing: https://www.northtv.net/admin/pages/edit/show/88098
