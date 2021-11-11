NORTH ATTLEBORO — After a preliminary of several weeks of hearings and discussions, the town now has the power to order lower speed limits in thickly-settled or business districts. But no streets have seen a lower speed limit yet.
Town council members Monday unanimously adopted a state law that lets local officials make the move if neighbors petition for it and a town traffic study committee and the town manager deem it appropriate. Adoption of the law would authorize dropping the limit to 25 mph in an area defined as “thickly settled” where houses are less than 200 feet apart or in an area of businesses packed together. Currently, the posted limit in the central business district in town is 20 mph.
Town officials were at pains to explain that adopting the measure as a town bylaw does not change any speed limits. Council Vice President John Simmons reiterated, “We are just adopting the bylaw, not changing the speed limit.” Prior to that, the town would have had to petition the state to make such a change, he added.
But South Washington Street resident Kevin O’Donnell told councilors his neighbors are concerned about the speed limit on the stretch of road between the downtown and Route 1. He said there have been three serious accidents on the road, including a fatality, and is urging the town to post a 25 mph speed limit there.
Councilor Andrew Shanahan, head of the council’s bylaw subcommittee, pointed out that members did not want to adopt a 25 mph limit town wide. “We thought this would be a good way to address the issue.”
The bylaw goes into effect in two weeks.
