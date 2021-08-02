NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is alerting customers that one of its water sources has shown elevated levels of a chemical for which state environmental officials only recently began testing.
A public notice, which was sent to residents and posted on the water department website last month, emphasizes the situation is not an emergency, but that some vulnerable populations might want to avoid drinking town tap water. The city of Attleboro sent out a similar notice last week.
The substance is in a class of chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAS, for which the state Department of Environmental Protection established maximum levels in October 2020.
In its notice, the water department says testing for the second quarter of the year confirmed “elevated levels of PFAS6 above the 20 ng/L (nanograms per liter) in the McKeon Water Treatment Facility, one of its drinking water sources, during routine PFAS6 monitoring. We are actively working on corrective actions, including investigating water treatment and other options to reduce PFAS6 levels” at the site.
“Some people who drink water containing these PFAS in excess of the (state standards) may experience certain adverse effects. These could include effects on the liver, blood, immune system, thyroid, and fetal development. These PFAs may also elevate the risk of certain cancers.,” the notice says.
PFAS are man-made chemicals found in certain firefighting foams and as a component in some kinds of pesticides, such as mosquito sprays. They are also used in waterproofing some types of fabrics and even in some kinds of makeup. Testing by an environmental watchdog group indicated they are found in many water sources nationwide.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux noted last week that nearly 60 cities and towns in Massachusetts are not in compliance with the state standards and the number may actually be higher since not all communities have submitted reports.
The health impacts of PFAS over long-term exposure are not well established but pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems are advised not to drink water that doesn’t meet the state standard.
This is not the first time PFAS levels have impacted the town’s water supplies. Late last year the public works department took two of its wells off line after tests confirmed the presence of trace amounts of the chemical.
Officials said then there was no immediate threat to public health.
In the latest public notice, the town says that consumers “in sensitive subgroups are advised to use bottled water for drinking and cooking of foods that absorb water (like pasta). For infant formula, use bottled water or use formula that does not require adding water. Bottled water should only be used if it has been tested.”
The notice goes on to point out that the town is working on designing treatment facilities that would filter out PFAS and that the town’s other water sources are tested monthly and do not show concentrations above the state standard.
“We intend to provide alternative water to sensitive subgroups at no cost to consumers while long-term corrective actions are being implemented ... For updates on accessing alternative water, please visit our website at https://www.nattleboro.com/department-of-public-works.”
Sources of information for the public include:
MassDEP Fact Sheet — Questions and Answers for Consumers (https://www.mass.gov/media/1854351)
CDC ATSDR Information on PFAS for consumers and health professionals (https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pfas/index.html)
Massachusetts Department of Public Health information about PFAS in Drinking Water — https://www.mass.gov/service-details/per-and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-.
