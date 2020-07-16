NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town is one of eight new Housing Choice Communities, making it eligible to compete for infrastructure grants from the state that can be used to support housing development.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced the designation Thursday at a news conference with Gov. Charlie Baker in Boston.
To earn it, the town had to demonstrate that it had have achieved at least seven of 12 housing practices; almost all involved town bylaws.
The state is aiming produce 135,000 new housing units by 2025 to meet the high demand across the state.
Besides North Attleboro, the newly designated communities include Amesbury, Belchertown, Medfield, Middleborough, Newburyport, Salem and Sunderland.
Polito's announcement included a re-designation of 56 Housing Choice Communities around the state, bringing the total current number to 74. There are 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Between 2015 and 2019, the designated communities built 73 percent of all new housing units in the state.
Locally, Mansfield and Seekonk received the designation earlier this year. Wrentham received it in 2019. Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk and Plainville had been designated Housing Choice Communities before that.
The designation allows these communities access to a competitive capital grant program for up to $250,000, and points on applications to nine other state capital grants, including MassWorks, MassDOT Complete Streets, EEA Community Investment Grants.
Most communities in Thursday’s announcement have increased their housing production by 5 percent or more or have built over 500 new units since 2015.
Most of the Housing Choice Communities now make it easier to build new multi-family housing, with an emphasis on affordable housing, either through zoning or expedited permit programs for approved projects, the state Department of Housing and Community Development said.
Other communities have invested Community Preservation Act funds in local projects, often in combination with local Affordable Housing Trusts to support new affordable housing development in the future.
The administration’s Housing Choice Initiative was announced in December 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.