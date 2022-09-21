WRENTHAM -- King Philip Regional High School hosted a traveling display Monday for KP and North Attleboro High School students aimed at ending the silence that surrounds mental health and suicide.
The Active Minds’ acclaimed "Send Silence Packing" display -- one of four to be hosted in Massachusetts this fall and the only one to go to a high school -- connects visitors with resources for support and action.
The display was organized and advocated for by Matt Kelley, a KP senior and the school's Active Minds chapter president.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
The all-day display included personal stories from people who have lost a loved one to suicide.
It featured scores of backpacks with photographs and stories attached to them. Many of the backpacks were donated by families who lost a loved one to suicide.
Counseling professionals from KP and North Attleboro schools, and also from Riverside Emergency Services, were available for students needing support.
The event was funded by the KyleCares Foundation, KP and North Attleboro Active Minds chapters, the Justine Metz Charitable Trust and donations from community members.
To address changing needs due to the pandemic, Active Minds also launched a new virtual exhibit to complement the in-person program. The program can be shared with friends and family who couldn't access the in-person display during the school day.
Active Minds is a national, nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults, with a presence at more than 800 campuses, schools, communities and workplaces.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10–14 and the third leading cause of death among people aged 15-24 in the U.S.
Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death overall in the U.S.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.